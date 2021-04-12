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Coach Who Refused to Enforce Masks on Student-Athletes Speaks Out
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100 views • April 12, 2021
Coach Who Refused to Enforce Masks on Student-Athletes Speaks Out
New Hampshire track coach Brad Keyes of http://patrackandfield.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how refusing the medical tyranny takeover has affected his life. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6070d258565aa7145e819c68
New Hampshire track coach Brad Keyes of http://patrackandfield.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how refusing the medical tyranny takeover has affected his life. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6070d258565aa7145e819c68
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