Carrying This Pregnant Mama Dog To The Vet But We Couldn't Hold Back The Heartbreaking Tears
Apr 30, 2024


Carrying This Pregnant Mother Dog To The Vet But We Couldn't Hold Back The Heartbreaking Tears


Meet Panchita! This pregnant mother dog is lying in a lot of pain.

She was hit hard on the back by a neighbor... Where she is carrying innocent souls.


But the owner didn't save her. Even though she suffered like that for more than 6 days.

Panchita is an extremely malnourished dog... Only bones and bones left...

While her breathing became weaker and weaker.

She worries about the children in her womb...

The dog was carried into the car...

She is very sad...


#UnwantedPuppy, #EmaciatedPuppy, #TheMoho

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3DEIibqWXA

