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You guys are a tough sell; you already know everything about coming technology? Right?
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191 views • April 12, 2021
You see my channel name: MoAB. That stands for: Mark of Antichrist Beast, and I have a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering & Computers. Also I was a captain in the US Air Force -- for Internet Development. And, I am quite rich, and have been married 45 years to the same woman. If I tell you something that will benefit you, and you choose to ignore me; then that is "your personal choice". What is coming in this decade will make or break you; -- CHOOSE WISELY.
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