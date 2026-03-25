Do you have a bully? Everything they say, consider it Junk Mail, it will put things in perspective!



Junk Mail

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing





!00% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, lyrics and AI Voice/Music





Your opinion of me, is none of my business



Whatever you think, is not my concern



The way you twist the facts, and destroy the truth, boo



I just have to laugh, at the bully in you....





Chorus



I call it



Junk Mail, Junk Mail



Your Judgement of me is only Junk Mail



Even though you put my name on it



Its unsolicited, and unwanted



The lies you speak, the words you say



It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away



It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away







verse



Your problem with me, is a reflection of you, boo



From the lies you spread, to everyone you recruit



You try to wound me, with your words and your actions



Sounds like the problem is you, and you're just a distraction





Chorus



I call it



Junk Mail, Junk Mail



Your Judgement of me is only Junk Mail



Even though you put my name on it



Its unsolicited, and unwanted



The lies you speak, the words you say



It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away



It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away







Bridge



Yeah, Underestimate me, that will be fun



Your jealousy grows, with every rising sun



How does it feel now, to be so wrong



Just give it up now, and leave me alone...







Chorus



I call it



Junk Mail, Junk Mail



Your Judgement of me is only Junk Mail



Even though you put my name on it



Its unsolicited, and unwanted



The lies you speak, the words you say



It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away



It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away







The lies you speak, the words you say



It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away



It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away