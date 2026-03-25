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Do you have a bully? Everything they say, consider it Junk Mail, it will put things in perspective!
Junk Mail
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
!00% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, lyrics and AI Voice/Music
Your opinion of me, is none of my business
Whatever you think, is not my concern
The way you twist the facts, and destroy the truth, boo
I just have to laugh, at the bully in you....
Chorus
I call it
Junk Mail, Junk Mail
Your Judgement of me is only Junk Mail
Even though you put my name on it
Its unsolicited, and unwanted
The lies you speak, the words you say
It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away
It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away
verse
Your problem with me, is a reflection of you, boo
From the lies you spread, to everyone you recruit
You try to wound me, with your words and your actions
Sounds like the problem is you, and you're just a distraction
Chorus
I call it
Junk Mail, Junk Mail
Your Judgement of me is only Junk Mail
Even though you put my name on it
Its unsolicited, and unwanted
The lies you speak, the words you say
It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away
It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away
Bridge
Yeah, Underestimate me, that will be fun
Your jealousy grows, with every rising sun
How does it feel now, to be so wrong
Just give it up now, and leave me alone...
Chorus
I call it
Junk Mail, Junk Mail
Your Judgement of me is only Junk Mail
Even though you put my name on it
Its unsolicited, and unwanted
The lies you speak, the words you say
It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away
It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away
The lies you speak, the words you say
It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away
It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away