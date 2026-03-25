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Junk Mail - Gail Carson
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Do you have a bully? Everything they say, consider it Junk Mail, it will put things in perspective!

Junk Mail
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing


!00% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, lyrics and AI Voice/Music


Your opinion of me, is none of my business

Whatever you think, is not my concern

The way you twist the facts, and destroy the truth, boo

I just have to laugh, at the bully in you....


Chorus

I call it

Junk Mail, Junk Mail

Your Judgement of me is only Junk Mail

Even though you put my name on it

Its unsolicited, and unwanted

The lies you speak, the words you say

It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away

It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away



verse

Your problem with me, is a reflection of you, boo

From the lies you spread, to everyone you recruit

You try to wound me, with your words and your actions

Sounds like the problem is you, and you're just a distraction


Chorus

I call it

Junk Mail, Junk Mail

Your Judgement of me is only Junk Mail

Even though you put my name on it

Its unsolicited, and unwanted

The lies you speak, the words you say

It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away

It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away



Bridge

Yeah, Underestimate me, that will be fun

Your jealousy grows, with every rising sun

How does it feel now, to be so wrong

Just give it up now, and leave me alone...



Chorus

I call it

Junk Mail, Junk Mail

Your Judgement of me is only Junk Mail

Even though you put my name on it

Its unsolicited, and unwanted

The lies you speak, the words you say

It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away

It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away



The lies you speak, the words you say

It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away

It's all Junk Mail, and I throw it all away

Keywords
aibullycountry rock
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy