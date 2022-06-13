Jordan Peterson Defends "Not Beautiful" Tweet About Obese Model

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Jordan Peterson recently appeared on his daughter Michaela Peterson's podcast, and defended his tweet commenting that the 2022 Sports illustrated swimsuit model, Yumi Nu, was "not beautiful."
Here is his explanation, and of course he's entirely correct, it is not healthy, not beautiful, and is merely the radical left trying to shove equity down all of our throats and ruining any exceptionalism that exist in this world.
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