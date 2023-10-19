Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 18, 2023

Episode 2131 - Wow today was an intense green show! Why the globalists want you dead. Why they don’t want to die. What Jesus did for you! The vaccines are very effective at killing you. Feed your kids the right way. There are so many gender bending chemicals in the food supply. What did the Patriot Act really give us? Plus much much more. This show is a must listen.
