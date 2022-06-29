How Natural Health Energized and Improved Peggy’s Life

Did the COVID lockdowns take the wind out of your sails? Are you still feeling bottled up and ready to energize your life? That’s what happened with our guest today. After traditional medicine failed her in identifying the root cause of her symptoms, she found a natural health provider that has turned her life around in only 6 months!



Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Peggy Wright as they discuss her life-changing journey. Peggy realized after just 3 weeks into the program that her joint pain was gone and climbing stairs became easy. Her energy level has gone from a 2 to a 10 (out of 10) and she has lost almost 30 pounds! Watch now and learn how you can improve your energy, eliminate joint and muscle pain, and feel bulletproof!





Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com





If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/