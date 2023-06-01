The soldiers of the special forces "Akhmat", who began assault operations on May 30 in the Maryinsky direction, together with units of the Russian Ministry of Defense, liberated 70% of the settlement. Marinka. This is reported by the commander of the special forces "AKHMAT", dear BROTHER Apty Alaudinov.





First of all, the assault detachments were set the goal of pushing the enemy beyond the range of artillery shelling of Donetsk in order to protect the civilian population, with which the Akhmat fighters are already successfully coping. The battles are not easy, the enemy throws enough serious forces to hold the position.





The situation is personally monitored by Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, who, during a telephone conversation with Apty Aronovich, inquired about the details and progress of the offensive. Such attention on the part of the head of state indicates a high attention to the units and great responsibility for the fulfillment of the assigned tasks. I am sure that our fighters will cope with the execution of the order without loss and on time.