Podcasters about to be Censored in Chynada, UK Journo Arrested for Reporting on Justin.

As of yesterday, Sept 29, 2023, it looks as though the Canadian Govt is going to make online casters register their content and subscribers to CRTC. This will not stop with large companies. They say the goal is to get more Canadian content to Canadians, which we know is marxist speak for ONLY OUR CONTENT.Also, a UK journalist was taken from his home where he was doing a livestream, because he was outspoken against the NATO proxy war in Ukraine, but had reported on the boombastic blunder in the Canadian House of Commons, last friday.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/c11-online-streaming-1.6824314

https://thecountersignal.com/trudeau-government-moves-to-regulate-podcasts/

https://rumble.com/v3ln8kt-breaking-ukraine-surrendering-by-the-thousands-nato-desperate-to-keep-war-g.html