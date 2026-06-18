Voters Against Pesticides, Lisa Rooney, Homeopathy, Summer Remedies, Acid Reflux, Merck Ignored Safety Warnings, Radiation Cancer - The RSB Show 6-17-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Voters Against Toxic Pesticides, Lisa Rooney, Homeopathy, Summer Remedies, Acid Reflux, Merck Ignored Gardasil Safety Warnings, FDA Scrutinizes Moderna's Flu Data, Radiation Cancer Study, Trust in CDC Collapses, Health Marker Coercion, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/voters-against-toxic-pesticides-lisa-rooney-summer-remedies-acid-reflux-follow-up-question-merck-ignored-gardasil-safety-warnings-fda-scrutinizes-modernas-flu-data-low-dose-radiation-cancer-st/