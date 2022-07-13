The Good, the Bad, the Ugly of the Crypto Crash | Daniele Bianchi

Daniele Bianchi, an associate professor at Queen Mary University of London, explains the recent cryptocurrency crash and walks us through a series of related topics ranging from the rise and proliferation of stablecoins to the development of central bank digital currencies.





In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Chris Donaldson, the executive chairman of TinOne (TSXV: TORC), gives us an update on the company's first drill results from its Great Pyramid project in Tasmania, Australia. He also discusses the samples and mapping that the company has done for its second project, Aberfoyle.





Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/the-good-the-bad-the-ugly-of-the-crypto-crash/