An Israeli Soldier BLOWS UP an Entire Palestinian neighborhood in Gaza while Claiming that there are the Homes of Terrorists and He's Destroying Them in the Name of the 'GOD OF ISRAEL'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

An Israeli soldier blows up an entire Palestinian neighborhood in Gaza while claiming that there are the homes of terrorists and he's destroying them in the name of the God of Israel.

Israel has said that all Palestinians are considered terrorist

I hope people see that Israel worship or prays to another 'entity', not Jesus as Christians

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

