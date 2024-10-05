BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
20 years of the Da Vinci Code: Looking back at the Movie and the Book. With Lynn Picknett + Clive Prince
Sergeant Schultz
7 months ago

SOURCE: Neil's Mysterious Earth "Lynn Picknett & Clive Prince `20 years of the Da Vinci Code', Mysterious Earth Conference 2024."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6pjX2l7f_s


Website: megalithictours.com

Facebook: facebook.com/neil.mcdonalds.megalithic.tours


READ:

Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince: "The Templar Revelation: Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ" https://tinyurl.com/4yerxn5x

Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince: "The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus" https://tinyurl.com/j777fc2x


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh


It is the BEST HIDDEN SECRET on earth. SPOILER ALERT: John the Baptist is the True Christ. Jesus is a Deceiver Messiah and Soul Snatcher. Period.


To add some esoteric puzzle pieces:

John the Baptist is the true Christos (he had a genuine connection to the Most High God).

Jesus was his disciple. But he became a traitor and changed and perverted the holy teachings. The Mandaeans call him a liar, a false prophet, a magician.

Jesus was a planetary incarnation (Venus morning star), sent by the Archons to mislead humanity.

Salome was a follower of Jesus and had John killed with Jesus' knowledge.


From a Gnostic Perspective

John was an angel incarnate.

The demons of Jesus tried to traumatize John by imprisonment and beheading in order to transfer the karma of Jesus (=the magician) to John (=true Christos).


According to the "Levitikon" by Bernard-Raymond Fabré-Palaprat

Jesus was an initiate into the mysteries of Osiris.

Mary Magdalene was a priestess of Isis.

They practised sex-magic.


There are 2 fractions of Templars: Isis-Templars and Christ-Templars:

Isis-Templars: worship Sophia/Anti-Logos/Black Sun.

Christ-Templars: obey John the Bapitst/Christ-Logos/Sun Absolute.


The worship of Mary Magdalene (Sophia, the "sacred feminine") is the worship of Isis. Virgin Mary is Isis in disguise. The worship of Jesus (the venusian incarnation) is indirectly the worship of the Black Sun (Venus - ruled by Lucifer, the light-bringer - is the gateway of the Black Sun into our solar system), the Jesuits have the Black Sun and Saturn (=planet of the demiurge) in their symbols. The Isis Templars are those who are in power, still serving the cabal. They practise a downward spirituality. The Christ-Templars have through their knowledge and via John a direct connection to the Most High God. In this world they are only a small group, completely without influence.

goddessmind controlchristianityreligionvaticandavid ickepopedivine feminineheresyinquisitionknights templarmandaeansda vinci codedan brown
