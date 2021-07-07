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Taiwan Shuts Down Farms To Build More IPhones - Destruction Of Food Supply
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11 views • July 07, 2021
And so it goes on . . . Taiwan Farmers are being shut down to build more IPhones and other technology! Well, tell me this folks, what good will all this extra tech etc be, if everyone is dead! Between the kill shot, and the shutting down of farms of every kind all around the world, there will be no one left to use the stuff!! Go figure!!
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