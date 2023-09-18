Fugitive Slave Act of 1850: One of the Worst Ever

Sept 18, 1850 - Pres. Millard Fillmore signed the 2nd Federal Fugitive Slave Act into law. An attempt to implement the Fugitive Slave Clause of the Constitution, the act, at best, had serious constitutional issues. In response, as had been done under the previous act, states passed Personal Liberty Laws which nullified the federal act in practice and effect.
Path to Liberty: September 18, 2023
