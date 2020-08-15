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Shadowgate Documentary What they don't want you to see... with Millie Weaver
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254 views • August 15, 2020
Millie Weaver made this video and she was arrested today when it was supposed to launch. Share this and pray for her. This is about Shadow Net, Spygate, riots, and the government's mind control. Millie Weaver made this and wanted to expose the corruption of the Deep State. Find more from Millie on Banned.video and Infowars.com
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