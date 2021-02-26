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Miles Guo on GTV: https://gtv.org/user/5e596957357cc612d35a8044
2/26/2021 Miles Guo: What impacts will the CCP Virus have on the world?
1) Social structure, productivity and demand, people’s lifestyle, and the financial system around the world will be changing dramatically due to the CCP Virus, the bioweapon; 2) After the 20th National Congress, the CCP’s internal high pressure put on its people and the speed of nationalization will beyond your imagination