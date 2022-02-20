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Canadians fight for Freedom in Ottawa - Heroes to the World!
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240 views • February 20, 2022
Canadians fight for Freedom in Ottawa - Heroes to the World! There have been many new developments in the Canadians vs Justin Trudeau battle. It was an intense battle by the Parliament in Ottawa as gas was thrown at protestors. Additionally many other peaceful protests happened throughout all of Canada as they defied the threats of their bank accounts being frozen by their own government. We talk about that big story and more in this newest episode. Much is happening as I make this newest video. We talk about Canada and other stories from around the globe in this latest episode.
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Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
Ottawa Livestreamers:
ZOT
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZOTyoutube
UOttawaScotty
https://www.youtube.com/c/UOttawaScotty
Travel Fun 69
https://www.youtube.com/c/TravelFun69
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Credits:
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
DavidNinoRodriguez
https://t.me/ninoscorner
il Donaldo Trumpo
https://t.me/RealDonaldoTrumpo
Ezra A. Cohen
https://t.me/EzraACohen
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
Jordan Sather
https://t.me/jordansather
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Rebel News
https://t.me/RealRebelNews
Tyler L. Russell
https://t.me/TylerLRussell
The America Project
https://t.me/americaproject
Becker News
https://t.me/beckernews
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
KAGBABE
https://t.me/kagbabe
bullion, bitcoin & bullsh*t w/ GMONEY
https://t.me/bullionbitcoinbs
ArchiveAnon
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