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Canadians fight for Freedom in Ottawa - Heroes to the World!
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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Canadians fight for Freedom in Ottawa - Heroes to the World! There have been many new developments in the Canadians vs Justin Trudeau battle. It was an intense battle by the Parliament in Ottawa as gas was thrown at protestors. Additionally many other peaceful protests happened throughout all of Canada as they defied the threats of their bank accounts being frozen by their own government. We talk about that big story and more in this newest episode. Much is happening as I make this newest video. We talk about Canada and other stories from around the globe in this latest episode.

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Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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