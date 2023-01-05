Meet Chippy: Fast Food Goes Robotic, Using Artificial Intelligence To Crush The Working Class

"Learned helplessness Universal Basic incomes and inflation so that even if you do have work, you are working hard. Your money no longer lasts as long or has the same type of purchasing power. So please take our universal basic slave income." - Jason Bermas





Watch the entire free video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/01/reality-rants-with-jason-bermas-your-burrito-will-not-be-served-by-man/ref/17





Watch the UNCENSORED second hour live on RVM Premium Mon-Thur at 9AM EST:

https://redvoicemedia.com/uncensored





Not RVM Premium yet? Try it for $1:

https://redvoicemedia.com/jason





Listen Live and Call In at:

https://theinfowarrior.podbean.com/





Send Some Love and Buy Me A Cup Of Joe:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas





Watch My Documentaries:

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/bermas-docs





Subscribe on Rokfin

https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas





Subscribe on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-1647952





Subscribe on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/InfoWarrior





Follow me on Twitter

https://twitter.com/JasonBermas





PayPal: [email protected]





#BermasBrigade