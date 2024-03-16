Create New Account
The Tribulation Was 2000 Years Ago
The tribulation predicted by Jesus was the near future of the disciples 2000 years ago, and it is historically documented.

List of "Time Statements" proving "Author's Intent" in the New Testament is the end was near for the Apostles and disciples 2000 years ago: http://lynnish.tripod.com/DayHour.pdf

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611
/bibleprophend-20

Webdite: www.deadendtime.com

