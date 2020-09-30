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Jews and the Endtimes
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440 views • September 30, 2020
'Jews and the End Times - Who are God's Chosen People?' explores the confusion that exists surrounding Judaism and Jews in general.
Many Christians are taught to believe that if you are a physical descendant of Abraham, you are part of God's elect. But is this true?
As we get closer to the return of Christ - and the fulfillment of end time prophecy outlined in The Book of Revelation - the question
of who God elects as part of the new Israel He is bringing together, needs to be broached with wisdom.
Is faith in Jesus Christ the key needed to unlock this emotive and controversial issue?
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
2. littleplanet - bensound.com (by-nd)
3. Silk Road - purple-planet.com (by)
Video Credits
1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Graphics:
1. https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/16852308/#player (by)
#EndTimeSurvivors
Many Christians are taught to believe that if you are a physical descendant of Abraham, you are part of God's elect. But is this true?
As we get closer to the return of Christ - and the fulfillment of end time prophecy outlined in The Book of Revelation - the question
of who God elects as part of the new Israel He is bringing together, needs to be broached with wisdom.
Is faith in Jesus Christ the key needed to unlock this emotive and controversial issue?
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
2. littleplanet - bensound.com (by-nd)
3. Silk Road - purple-planet.com (by)
Video Credits
1. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Graphics:
1. https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/16852308/#player (by)
#EndTimeSurvivors
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