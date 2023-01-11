The End of Libor: Are You Prepared for the Coming Storm?

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



An interesting thing is happening on the progress toward the transition between the LIBOR and the SOFR and it's happening in the CLO market. We have about six months to go in this transition, and when it's super quiet, it always makes me wonder what are they trying to hide? Because that could indeed create a huge surprise and you don't wanna be surprised in a negative way. 📖

Chapters: 0:00 LIBOR and SOFR Transition

1:56 Collateralized Loan Obligations

4:16 Debt Investors Fight Back

9:36 Strains in Credit Market

12:50 Distressed Debt

15:13 Central Banks Buy Most Gold in History

18:28 Protecting Your Wealth 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-e... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTradi... 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #gold #centralbank #economy

