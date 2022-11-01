ANOTHER TRAGEDY-Morbi Bridge in india Collapses-134+dead+9 arrested

Brandon cory Nagley





Nov 1, 2022





More horrific BREAKING NEWS- The long Morbi bridge collapses in india hours ago 134 dead-9 people charged by Indian police .The news article from BBC reads as thisPolice in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure when it gave way, sending people screaming for help into the river below in the dark. Hopes of finding more survivors are fading. Many children, women and elderly people are among the dead.- end of article....this occured as in India many are still celebrating in India what is called the festival of lights/Diwali...or in Sanskrit the word ( dipavali) meaning row of lights.... Morbi just a little strange fact, bridge Morbi named of the Indian town Morbi means sickness, illness, weakness which connected to morbid and moribund... Moribund in simple terms a dead body. Dead... I noticed something the last 2 days. With the multiple people who died yesterday or cardiac arrests in South Korea at a Halloween festival over 160 dropped dead of cardiac arrests at once ( which I do not feel was a stampede as mainstream media said. The same occured at the Travis Scott concert and both were ritualistic in nature. I'll leave it at that on my thoughts ) and now in India ... Yeah some can say people shook the bridge walking on it so and so. Maybe even foul play was involved though I did notice it occured in two places that were paying in reality homage and thanks to false gods.. God is trying to get the worlds attention right now ..I find it odd both places in South Korea where all were partying it up for Halloween the day the elite literally sacrifice children or may I say the biggest day for real Satan worshippers to ritually kill and sacrifice and even eat parts of children , yes this is reality as you'll have some clown call people like me a trump supporter for telling truths lol because mainstream media has made trump fans look insane , let's be honest. Though no I support No politics or politicians. The elite and mainstream media has done it for years calling anyone showing truth or speaking truth, calling them " conspiracy theorists" to make people who are telling truth look insane while those pushing lies look like honest people"... They've done since since the 40s since Hitler's era...anyway the day that believers in christ SHOULD NOT be celebrating that really gives and pays homage to Satan on Halloween while children dress up in demonic masks because it's " fun" or " cool" not knowing what the days really about. The biggest luciferian/satanic child sacrifice day globally is also what was being celebrated in South Korea when multiple dropped dead in a ritualistic dark fashion sadly in South Korea....) Now in India on a bridge called Morbi where the word of the town and bridge that represents sickness, weakness illness and death while celebrating diwali that is NOT harmless and that also pays homage to a false deity multiple die again all at once... Diwali, or Dipawali, is India's biggest and most important holiday of the year. The festival gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness. This festival is as important to Hindus as the Christmas holiday is to Christians. Over the centuries, Diwali has become a national festival that's also enjoyed by non-Hindu communities. For instance, in Jainism, Diwali marks the nirvana, or spiritual awakening, of Lord Mahavira on October 15, 527 B.C.; in Sikhism, it honors the day that Guru Hargobind Ji, the Sixth Sikh Guru, was freed from imprisonment. Buddhists in India celebrate Diwali as well.... ) that's book definition of it. Now let's look at what it really is. And what and who diwali really pays homage to.... The festival all in all is dedicated to the worship of the Hindu false goddess of wealth Lakshmi. Lakshmi, also spelled Lakṣmī, also called Shri, Hindu goddess of wealth and good fortune.....The wife of Vishnu, (see comments section for rest...)



People have to choose what side they'll worship and serve right now!

