Dr. Robert Malone: The CDC Voted Unanimously To Recommend The Covid-19 Vaccine For Children As Young As 5

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Dr. Robert Malone: The CDC Voted Unanimously To Recommend The Covid-19 Vaccine For Children As Young As 5Today they voted to add to it to the VFC program (Vaccinations For Children). Save your outrage for tomorrow, There is another vote tomorrow morning on the child immunization schedule revisions. Pretty sure that one will get passed too. Also individual states determine requirements, so it wont necessarily be an automatic change. Now is the time to stand against this assault on humanity