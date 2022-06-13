The Results of the APU strike Today on the Center of Donetsk, in the Donbass. 061322

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The number of victims of the AFU shelling of the market in the center of Donetsk has increased to three.
The headquarters of the DPR Defense Ministry also reports four victims.
Video by @rian_ru.
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Later, this was posted:
The updated information was given by the mayor of the city Alexey Kulezmin.
Several residential buildings of the Budenovsky district were damaged.
The headquarters of the DPR territorial Defense earlier reported (https://t.me/sputniklive/39815) that three civilians were killed in total due to the shelling.