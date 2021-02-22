© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Champion Mom - Sister Lila Rose her Pro-Life Reply to: "I'm Personally Pro Life, BUT..." (mirrored)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • February 22, 2021
this is a mirrored video from Live Action Youtube account https://give.liveaction.org/
by Founder/President Lila Rose a world leader in the Prolife movement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YzY5kuOhxE
The Pro-Life Reply to: "I'm Personally Pro Life, BUT..."
"I'm personally pro life, but I don't want to impose my beliefs on others." You've probably heard this statement before. But is abortion - the taking of an innocent life - really a "personal freedom" issue? In this video, Live Action founder and president Lila Rose breaks down the logical fallacies of being "personally pro-life" - and how to convince others to take up the cause for our most defenseless children.
*****
please also visit YAHS Amightywind Ministry that also has Teachings against the sheer horror abortion. It is not worth going hell for. It is through repentance in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH/JESUS CHRIST that there is a road to recovery and restoration.
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html
YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html
link to main website
https://www.amightywind.com
by Founder/President Lila Rose a world leader in the Prolife movement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YzY5kuOhxE
The Pro-Life Reply to: "I'm Personally Pro Life, BUT..."
"I'm personally pro life, but I don't want to impose my beliefs on others." You've probably heard this statement before. But is abortion - the taking of an innocent life - really a "personal freedom" issue? In this video, Live Action founder and president Lila Rose breaks down the logical fallacies of being "personally pro-life" - and how to convince others to take up the cause for our most defenseless children.
*****
please also visit YAHS Amightywind Ministry that also has Teachings against the sheer horror abortion. It is not worth going hell for. It is through repentance in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH/JESUS CHRIST that there is a road to recovery and restoration.
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html
YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html
link to main website
https://www.amightywind.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.