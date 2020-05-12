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Advogado de Bolsonaro faz revelações sobre facada em 2018
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29 views • May 12, 2020
O advogado de Jair Bolsonaro Frederick Wassef fez fortes revelações sobre a tentativa de assassinato do presidente quando ainda estava em campanha presidencial em 2018, e disse que novas testemunhas podem dar uma reviravolta no caso.
Postado em 11 de mai. de 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_Rgb9s5DZg
Postado em 11 de mai. de 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_Rgb9s5DZg
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