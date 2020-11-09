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WILLFUL IGNORANCE ON DISPLAY AT THE FDA?
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238 views • November 09, 2020
WILLFUL IGNORANCE ON DISPLAY AT THE FDA?
Did the FDA ignore the WHO’s damaging megastudy on Remdesivir to push through their full approval of the antiviral drug? Dr. Eric Topol, Founder and Director of the Scripps Research Institute and Professor of Molecular Medicine, thinks the expensive drug isn’t that effective at all. Are safety and efficacy really the FDA’s top concerns, or is there something else going on?
#Remdesivir #WHOMegaStudy #HCQ #WHO #FDA #Covid19
Did the FDA ignore the WHO’s damaging megastudy on Remdesivir to push through their full approval of the antiviral drug? Dr. Eric Topol, Founder and Director of the Scripps Research Institute and Professor of Molecular Medicine, thinks the expensive drug isn’t that effective at all. Are safety and efficacy really the FDA’s top concerns, or is there something else going on?
#Remdesivir #WHOMegaStudy #HCQ #WHO #FDA #Covid19
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