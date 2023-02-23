https://gettr.com/post/p29bl2bc51e

“When You Think About What America’s Founding Fathers Risked Going Up Against A Tyrannical Government Like England’s, Like Miles Guo Against The CCP, They Were Willing To Give It All Up For This Fight!”





@Nicole7749 with @stinchfield1776 on @RealAmVoice discussing Miles Guo’s sacrifices and more on his journey to take down the CCP.





#Stinchfield #RealAmericasVoice #MilesGuo #TakeDownTheCCP



