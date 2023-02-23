https://gettr.com/post/p29bl2bc51e
“When You Think About What America’s Founding Fathers Risked Going Up Against A Tyrannical Government Like England’s, Like Miles Guo Against The CCP, They Were Willing To Give It All Up For This Fight!”
@Nicole7749 with @stinchfield1776 on @RealAmVoice discussing Miles Guo’s sacrifices and more on his journey to take down the CCP.
#Stinchfield #RealAmericasVoice #MilesGuo #TakeDownTheCCP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.