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Damion Crawford’s FB Post on COVID Vaccine Under Fire Part1”
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50 views • September 03, 2021
In this video titled “Damion Crawford’s FB Post on COVID Vaccine Under Fire Part1” The Mystic Philosopher respond by critiquing and analyzing a Facebook video post of a young but very popular Jamaican Po-li-tician and challenge him on some of the false statements that he is either consciously or unconsciously perpetuating about the so-called COVID-19 Virus, the so-called COVID-19 Pandemic and the so-called COVID-19 Vaccine. Please stay tuned Part2 is coming soon.
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