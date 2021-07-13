Criminal Prosecution of the UK Government Update - Update, It's Game On, Not Game Off

Mark DevlinDisaster APPEARED to strike last week, when Michael O’Bernicia announced that the Private Criminal Prosecutions he is seeking to bring against Matt Hancock, Chris Whitty, Sir Patrick Vallance and Neil Ferguson for Pandemic Fraud, had been rejected by the presiding judge on the basis that the extensive prima facie evidence presented had amounted to nothing more than “hearsay.” Despite this, however, Michael says that he is far from dejected, and that this was a contingency that he and his team had fully planned for and knew how to move ahead from. In this episode he explains why. We also address the recent resignation of Matt Hancock and how this may have connections to the case, and debunk the widely-circulated memo that purports to be from Neil Ferguson detailing permanent lockdowns in the UK. Updates on the PCP case can be followed at www.thebernician.net