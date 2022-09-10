Totally Awesome 80s Tarzan Boy Remix with Truth bombs

Baltimora from the 1980s teams up with Jordan Davis from Nashville of Today for this kick butt music remix. Travel back in time with with this mind trip. Enjoy the truth bombs displayed on the video.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.