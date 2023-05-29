Ron Desantis Plays Michael Scott in Office Skit -- the Upcoming Insanity Maker Deep Fakes

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In an upcoming example of how deep fakes are going to ruin the psyche of civilization, Ron DeSantis, was denigrated slightly in a humorous office clip, as he plays Michael Scott wearing a woman's suit.
So people are going to make a ton of deep fakes, straight first with their dishonesty, and create the association that they want.
And once one side does it, the other will feel compelled to enter into the war.
#deepfake #rondesantis #michaelscott #theoffice
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