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Coronavirus_ What are we doing to our children
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21 views • May 26, 2020
International bestselling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MBChB DSc FRSA, explains how we are permanently damaging our children by introducing social distancing in schools. We will, he says, produce a generation of mentally disturbed children including loners, weirdos and psychopaths. For more information about the coronavirus and other health issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
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