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Gates: "get ready for the next one"
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490 views • January 31, 2021
A small bio-doc about Gates and his proclivity to crime and deceit.
He is but a front man for bigger international interests, investment banks bidding on pharmaceutical stocks and central banks that are loaning (selling) the money at interest to governments to purchase their products, and the network of clients, the very powerful people behind them, the old nobilities that merged with the new aristocracies. Their faces and names remain hidden from public scrutiny.
He is but a front man for bigger international interests, investment banks bidding on pharmaceutical stocks and central banks that are loaning (selling) the money at interest to governments to purchase their products, and the network of clients, the very powerful people behind them, the old nobilities that merged with the new aristocracies. Their faces and names remain hidden from public scrutiny.
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