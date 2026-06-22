U.S. Bans Anthropic's AI, China Gains the Edge, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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A government crackdown reportedly forced Anthropic to restrict access to its powerful Fable model, while China's GLM 5.2 remains openly available. Zach Voorhees warns that America may be handing AI leadership to its biggest competitor by limiting its own innovation. Who wins this AI race?
#AI #ArtificialIntelligence #Anthropic #ChinaAI #TechNews #Innovation #OpenSource #DecentralizedTV
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