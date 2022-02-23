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This boy was trafficked publicly by these persons who pretended to be his parents. Actually, they are not the boy’s parents. You can see that this boy was desperately trying to break free.
But why?? Why did they traffic people publicly?
Because their organs are useful for someone who needs or pays for it.
Communist China is full of absurdities. People are somehow like animals. Just like something happened in the movie《1984》.