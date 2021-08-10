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Dr Scott Jensen on Covid, Fauci, Gates.
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60 views • August 10, 2021
"Anytime healthcare intersects with dollars it gets awkward. Right now Medicare has determined that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you'll get paid $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator you get $39,000." Doctors make a large commission if they classify a death as COVID-19.
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