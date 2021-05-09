© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INTERNET & PHONE LINES BEING SHUT DOWN WORLDWIDE - MEDIA NOT REPORTING THIS - TRUTH BEING CENSORED
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
470 views • May 09, 2021
The world is being lied to as these corrupt and evil dictators continue with their depopulation plan to vaccinate everyone with this deadly poison.
Tens of thousands are dying but the goal is to kill at least 2 billion innocent people.
Tens of thousands are dying but the goal is to kill at least 2 billion innocent people.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.