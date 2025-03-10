665 Martyrs Detained in Silence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation authorities continue the policy of detaining 665 martyrs in the cemeteries of numbers and occupation refrigerators. The campaign documents the withholding of these martyrs, some of whom have been held since the 1960s and 1970s, with the latest being the martyrs of Al-Far’a camp, who were martyred recently. Interview: Hussein Shujaia, coordinator of the National Campaign to Retrieve the Bodies of Martyrs.
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 20/02/2025
