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Session 1 - The False Pandemic - Doctors for Covid Ethics
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72 views • September 16, 2021
The Doctors For Covid Ethics is calling on the world governments and the doctors for an immediate intervention of this 'pandemic'.
Here Several Doctors discuss the origins of the virus, how the PCR testing plays a significant role, the weakness of the virus and the signatures left in the virus genome proving it is man made. And the panel talks of the dangers of masks and other key points of this fake pandemic. This is a must watch.
Credit Doctors for Covid Ethics
https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org
Here Several Doctors discuss the origins of the virus, how the PCR testing plays a significant role, the weakness of the virus and the signatures left in the virus genome proving it is man made. And the panel talks of the dangers of masks and other key points of this fake pandemic. This is a must watch.
Credit Doctors for Covid Ethics
https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org
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