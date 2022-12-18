PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING from another episode of 2016 X-Files S10 Ep06

Source: Sunfellow On COVID-19



https://rumble.com/v20zhgc-the-spartan-virus-science-fiction-foreshadows-covid-19-reality.html

Short clip that gets into the "vaxxine" that lowers their immune system and also mentions microwave radiation acting upon peoples bodies.

The above is from SEASON 10 EPISODE 6 (MY STRUGGLE). Below is a Predictive Programming clip from SEASON 10 EPISODE 01 (MY STRUGGLE).

Predictive Programming: X-Files S10E01 in 2016

https://rumble.com/v1nmzhq-predictive-programming-x-files-s10e01-in-2016.html