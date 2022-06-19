'Noahide Utopian' Part 12 (3/4): Judea Declared War on Germany! [17.06.2022]

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ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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'Those (Morons) That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat it' - George Satayana
In Noahide Utopian part 12 (3/4), I go over how the Jewish Illuminati declared a “holy war” against National Socialist Germany and the trouble that it caused.
I also reveal how the Germans cooperated with the Zionists in order to get rid of the Jews that had unleashed a economic war against them, in which benefited the Zionist dream of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.
Near the end, I explain why Hitler invaded Poland, and I reveal the Jews who funded the allies.
Sources and More!
Jews Boycott Germany quotes: https://misdivision.livejournal.com/15832.html?
Europa the Last Battle Part 4/10: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5IA2Vu5HyZwl/
What Julius Steicher said about the April 1st, 1933 boycott by TheFascifist: https://www.bitchute.com/video/q11th8XETOVf/
Adolf Hitler The Greatest Story Never Told Part 4/27: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eDNuQxhLM3nv/
Israel and the Haavara Agreement by Channel 5 News: https://youtu.be/UOfQuNZt0Zk
Jewish population declined in Third Reich News Article: https://www.lbi.org/1938projekt/detail/counting-refugees/
Jews Protest against Swedish film “Petersson and Bendel” 1935 - First link: https://collections.ushmm.org/search/catalog/irn1004130
Second link: https://germanfilms.net/poster-gallery/pettersson-and-bendel/
The mention of Israel’s goal to rebuild the Third Temple (near the end of the video): https://youtu.be/PXqIi68hxuM
A young German explains why Germany invaded Poland: https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=DL_0xA5bVrE
WW2 in 21 minutes by TheFascifist: https://youtu.be/EG7HXyy7tPc
The Jewish Problem by Joseph Goebbels: https://archive.org/details/the-jewish-problem-dr.-joseph-goebbels
David Irving on Churchill’s Focus Group: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sv6tCznEyA97/
@Scarack Truther - 555 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9azLhyMgSF90/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/