'Noahide Utopian' Part 12 (3/4): Judea Declared War on Germany! [17.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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'Those (Morons) That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat it' - George Satayana





In Noahide Utopian part 12 (3/4), I go over how the Jewish Illuminati declared a “holy war” against National Socialist Germany and the trouble that it caused.





I also reveal how the Germans cooperated with the Zionists in order to get rid of the Jews that had unleashed a economic war against them, in which benefited the Zionist dream of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.





Near the end, I explain why Hitler invaded Poland, and I reveal the Jews who funded the allies.





Sources and More!

Jews Boycott Germany quotes: https://misdivision.livejournal.com/15832.html?





Europa the Last Battle Part 4/10: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5IA2Vu5HyZwl/





What Julius Steicher said about the April 1st, 1933 boycott by TheFascifist: https://www.bitchute.com/video/q11th8XETOVf/





Adolf Hitler The Greatest Story Never Told Part 4/27: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eDNuQxhLM3nv/





Israel and the Haavara Agreement by Channel 5 News: https://youtu.be/UOfQuNZt0Zk





Jewish population declined in Third Reich News Article: https://www.lbi.org/1938projekt/detail/counting-refugees/





Jews Protest against Swedish film “Petersson and Bendel” 1935 - First link: https://collections.ushmm.org/search/catalog/irn1004130

Second link: https://germanfilms.net/poster-gallery/pettersson-and-bendel/





The mention of Israel’s goal to rebuild the Third Temple (near the end of the video): https://youtu.be/PXqIi68hxuM





A young German explains why Germany invaded Poland: https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=DL_0xA5bVrE





WW2 in 21 minutes by TheFascifist: https://youtu.be/EG7HXyy7tPc





The Jewish Problem by Joseph Goebbels: https://archive.org/details/the-jewish-problem-dr.-joseph-goebbels





David Irving on Churchill’s Focus Group: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sv6tCznEyA97/





@Scarack Truther - 555 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9azLhyMgSF90/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/



