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Matt H's experience at the Biologix Center
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24 views • January 20, 2020
For nearly 25 years, The Biologix Center for Optimum Health has been healing people with treatment-resistant chronic illness, or symptoms that persist for longer than 3 months. Using extremely precise and scientifically advanced alternative treatments and therapies, our doctors seek to treat the root causes of illness by promoting the functional integrity of the entire human person, thereby restoring the body’s ability to heal itself. Biologix has succeeded in helping thousands of people from around the world who have exhausted conventional medicine treatments—and often alternative medicine treatments—with what was essentially incurable, or at least non-responsive chronic illness. Our initiative of treating the underlying causes of disease as opposed to just its symptoms has resulted in thousands of success stories. We look forward to adding yours.
Website: biologixcenter.com
Facebook: facebook.com/BiologixCenter
Instagram: instagram.com/biologixcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/DavidJernigan
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hansa-center-for-optimum-health
YouTube: youtube.com/user/HansaCenter
Website: biologixcenter.com
Facebook: facebook.com/BiologixCenter
Instagram: instagram.com/biologixcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/DavidJernigan
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hansa-center-for-optimum-health
YouTube: youtube.com/user/HansaCenter
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