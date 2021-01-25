Netherlands: Anti-lockdown protest wreaks havoc in Eindhoven

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Protesters could be seen throwing fireworks and rocks against officers and police vans, while mounted police charged against demonstrators.
Members of the action group 'Netherlands in Resistance,' and the anti-Islam movement 'Pegida' participated in the demonstration.
According to the police, dozens of people were arrested during the protest,
• Jan 25, 2021
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niGWmNEX3U4
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