Atlanta Activist, Jerod Jordan, Questions the LGBT Agenda

Jerod Jordan is an Atlanta native, who's noticing a persistent theme of the Powers That Be promoting the normalization of vice to his community. Shocked by the marketing of hedonistic lifestyles to the youth, he saw the need to re-assert the values of masculinity. As Montesquieu noted centuries ago, "In a despotism, the level of education is low. Vice is promoted in the schools. It makes for bad citizens, but for good slaves". Jordan is drawing attention to the slavery of vice, and asking for a re-establishment of virtue (given the fact that "virtue" literally derives from the Latin word "manliness," from "vir" [man].



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