Har vi råd att offra fiskeindustrin? Peter Ronelöv Olsson

Peter Ronelöv Olsson, fiskare och ordförande i för Sveriges Fiskares Producentorganisation, föreläser vid seminarium om vindkraftens miljökonsekvenser och risker, arrangerad av Elsa Widdind i Riksdagen den 19 sept. 2023.
https://youtu.be/npEvHZ7cX4Q?si=MhEEHA1sPDz5Q4x6
