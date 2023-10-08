Create New Account
Har vi råd att offra fiskeindustrin? Peter Ronelöv Olsson
channel image
TowardsTheLight
225 Subscribers
28 views
Published 13 hours ago

Peter Ronelöv Olsson, fiskare och ordförande i för Sveriges Fiskares Producentorganisation, föreläser vid seminarium om vindkraftens miljökonsekvenser och risker, arrangerad av Elsa Widdind i Riksdagen den 19 sept. 2023.


Källa:

https://youtu.be/npEvHZ7cX4Q?si=MhEEHA1sPDz5Q4x6


Swish 123 573 01 48

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital idgreen agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket