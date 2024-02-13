Newsmax | Ben Carson: Time for Biden's inner circle to 'look in the mirror' and face reality of age. 'LOOK IN THE MIRROR': After another gaffe-filled week for Biden, former HUD Secretary and neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to weigh the president's fitness for office.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.