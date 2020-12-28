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Watcher's Prophecy Spotlight with Glen Miller
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34 views • December 28, 2020
The Watcher's Prophecy Spotlight is a News Segment from "Ask Seek and Knock". Join us with Glen Miller as he gives the Real News not tainted by today's Fake Media News SHOWS.
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We take donations because we are non profit at: https://www.kmsr1700am.com
Holy Impact Ministries also takes donations at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
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