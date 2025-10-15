Ep. 1906: Rumble is Restored in France

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant, narrated some footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Rumble is Restored in France After Court Rejects Government’s Censorship Demand
https://reclaimthenet.org/rumble-restores-france-access-after-court-rejects-censorship-demand
* The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen,
1789, France
https://constitutionnet.org/sites/default/files/declaration_of_the_rights_of_man_1789.pdf
* France's Constitution
https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/France_2008
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#Rumble #France #GovernmentOverreach #FreePress #Censorship #Nullfication2025 #DemoniacResistance